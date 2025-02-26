Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

