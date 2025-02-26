Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

