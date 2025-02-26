Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMT stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

