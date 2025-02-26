Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

