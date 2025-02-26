Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.71.

Shares of INTU traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.63. 3,008,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $610.15 and a 200-day moving average of $628.07. Intuit has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.51). Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

