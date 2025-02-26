Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Plans $0.05 — Dividend

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Intevac stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 230,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,677. Intevac has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

IVAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

