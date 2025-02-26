International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSE THM opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

