International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.5 million-$149.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.090-2.260 EPS.

International Money Express Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,673. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $474.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 9.15%. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Report on International Money Express

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.