International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.5 million-$149.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.090-2.260 EPS.
International Money Express Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,673. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $474.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 9.15%. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
