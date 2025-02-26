Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

