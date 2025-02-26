Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41 to $2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650 billion to $1.715 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.510 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. 209,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,260. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

