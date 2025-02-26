Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $197.67 and last traded at $197.67. Approximately 29,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

