Insider Selling: Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Sells 62,297 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Casey sold 62,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.06 ($5.13), for a total transaction of A$502,113.82 ($319,817.72).

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

