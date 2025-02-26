Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells 2,141 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trimble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Trimble by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

