Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells 3,040 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,031.25. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 21st, Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $68,781.24.

On Thursday, February 13th, Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $389,998.00.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 5,460,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,908. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,088,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Confluent by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 72,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

