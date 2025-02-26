Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,700 shares in the company, valued at $56,283,762. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total value of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total value of $2,053,206.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $2,140,793.80.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $284.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $7,447,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.