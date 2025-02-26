Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 19,212 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.80. 58,833,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,243,547. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $3,243,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $9,858,000. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

