Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Purchases A$27,000.00 in Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) insider Steven MacDonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($17,197.45).
Steven MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Steven MacDonald purchased 7,504 shares of Downer EDI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.57 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$41,827.30 ($26,641.59).
Downer EDI Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Downer EDI
Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.
