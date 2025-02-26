Insider Buying: Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Insider Purchases A$27,000.00 in Stock

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) insider Steven MacDonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($17,197.45).

Steven MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Downer EDI alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Steven MacDonald purchased 7,504 shares of Downer EDI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.57 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$41,827.30 ($26,641.59).

Downer EDI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Downer EDI Increases Dividend

About Downer EDI

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Downer EDI’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Downer EDI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.