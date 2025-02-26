Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Philip John Boon Sells 3,754 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. The trade was a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innospec Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Innospec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Innospec by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

