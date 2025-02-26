Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Trading Up 54.8% – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 54.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. 10,662,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

INE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

