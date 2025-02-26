Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) rose 54.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. Approximately 10,662,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

