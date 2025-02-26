Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – Here’s Why

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. 10,662,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INE shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.
