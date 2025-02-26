Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,528 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.9 %

ARE stock opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

