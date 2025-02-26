Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 8,064 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

