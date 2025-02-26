Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $684,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

