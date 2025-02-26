Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $675,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.10 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

