Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Invesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 635.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 490,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 423,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Invesco stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

