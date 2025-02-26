Impact Investors Inc Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ingredion by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ingredion by 82.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,112 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

