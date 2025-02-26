Impact Investors Inc Takes $1.65 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.3% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,360,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,588,000 after buying an additional 2,777,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,223,000 after buying an additional 1,393,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,931,000 after buying an additional 1,145,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 324.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,036,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,537,000 after acquiring an additional 792,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
NYSE:WSM opened at $196.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.