Impact Investors Inc Purchases Shares of 669 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.85.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.45. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

