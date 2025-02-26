Impact Investors Inc Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,856,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 46.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $397.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.01. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $398.10.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

