Impact Investors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

