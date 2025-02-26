Impact Investors Inc Invests $265,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.4 %

TTEK opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

