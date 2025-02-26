Impact Investors Inc Buys Shares of 655 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,525,365. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $616.44 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.