Impact Investors Inc Buys New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

