Impact Investors Inc Buys New Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Impact Investors Inc owned 0.06% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 83,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 516,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $48.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,595.02. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

