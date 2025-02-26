Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.15% of Illumina worth $454,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

