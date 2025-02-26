Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $208.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,393. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

