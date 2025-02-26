IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Director Sells C$17,744.00 in Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Mccuaig sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.36, for a total transaction of C$17,744.00.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$44.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.22. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$32.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.96. The stock has a market cap of C$10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.29.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

