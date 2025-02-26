IFP Advisors Inc Sells 697 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,871,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 233,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 60,693 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

