IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.17% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,466,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 336,119 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 316.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 255,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

HGER stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.7256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.