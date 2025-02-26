IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

