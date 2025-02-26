IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

