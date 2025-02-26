IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 833.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 493.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 918,841 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7,466.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 621,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,549 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

UL stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

