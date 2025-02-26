IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 48.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 11.1% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in ASML by 5.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $730.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $732.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.35.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.