Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.
Icahn Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of IEP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,826. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.81. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
