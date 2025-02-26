Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of IEP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,826. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.81. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

