Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEPGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,826. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.81. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.