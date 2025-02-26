Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 26th

Exxon Mobil, BP, Linde, Energy Transfer, Air Products and Chemicals, NuScale Power, and Shell are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen, as well as the development of related technologies such as fuel cells and electrolysis systems. These stocks are part of the broader clean energy sector, attracting investors who see potential in hydrogen’s role as a sustainable energy source in reducing carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. 4,353,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,989. The company has a market capitalization of $471.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.85 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 8,403,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,201,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. BP has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $463.58. 534,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.70. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,063,375. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $313.33. The stock had a trading volume of 382,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.34.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 6,498,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,277. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,303. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

