Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Announces Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.600 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

