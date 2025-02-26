Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. 50,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 81,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

