Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,101,000 after acquiring an additional 114,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

HWM stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

