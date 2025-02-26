Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,800 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $5,851,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,810 shares of company stock worth $63,340,544. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $235.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.